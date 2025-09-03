Changelog
Agents SDK v0.1.0 and workers-ai-provider v2.0.0 with AI SDK v5 support
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v5 ↗ and introducing automatic message migration that handles all legacy formats transparently.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, tool confirmation detection (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with automatic tool resolution, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration utilities that work behind the scenes.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable message handling across SDK versions — all while maintaining backward compatibility.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, to be compatible with AI SDK v5.
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v5 capabilities.
Tools are automatically categorized based on their configuration:
Send messages using the new v5 format with parts array:
Simplified logic for detecting pending tool confirmations:
Seamlessly handle legacy message formats without code changes.
Migrate tool definitions to use the new
inputSchema property.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v5 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
Update your imports to use the new v5 types:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation
- AI SDK v5 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- An Example PR showing the migration from AI SDK v4 to v5 ↗
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade process?
- Tool confirmation workflow - Does the new automatic detection work as expected?
- Message format handling - Any edge cases with legacy message conversion?
