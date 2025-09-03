Agents SDK v0.1.0 and workers-ai-provider v2.0.0 with AI SDK v5 support

We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v5 ↗ and introducing automatic message migration that handles all legacy formats transparently.

This release includes improved streaming and tool support, tool confirmation detection (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with automatic tool resolution, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration utilities that work behind the scenes.

This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable message handling across SDK versions — all while maintaining backward compatibility.

Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, to be compatible with AI SDK v5.

Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v5 capabilities.

TypeScript // Basic chat setup const { messages , sendMessage , addToolResult } = useAgentChat ( { agent , experimental_automaticToolResolution : true , tools , } ) ; // With custom tool confirmation const chat = useAgentChat ( { agent , experimental_automaticToolResolution : true , toolsRequiringConfirmation : [ "dangerousOperation" ] , } ) ;

Automatic Tool Resolution

Tools are automatically categorized based on their configuration:

TypeScript const tools = { // Auto-executes (has execute function) getLocalTime : { description : "Get current local time" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , execute : async () => new Date () . toLocaleString () , }, // Requires confirmation (no execute function) deleteFile : { description : "Delete a file from the system" , inputSchema : z . object ( { filename : z . string () , } ) , }, // Server-executed (no client confirmation) analyzeData : { description : "Analyze dataset on server" , inputSchema : z . object ( { data : z . array ( z . number ()) } ) , serverExecuted : true , }, } satisfies Record < string , AITool >;

Message Handling

Send messages using the new v5 format with parts array:

TypeScript // Text message sendMessage ( { role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Hello, assistant!" } ] , } ) ; // Multi-part message with file sendMessage ( { role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Analyze this image:" }, { type : "image" , image : imageData }, ] , } ) ;

Tool Confirmation Detection

Simplified logic for detecting pending tool confirmations:

TypeScript const pendingToolCallConfirmation = messages . some ( ( m ) => m . parts ?. some ( ( part ) => isToolUIPart ( part ) && part . state === "input-available" , ) , ) ; // Handle tool confirmation if ( pendingToolCallConfirmation ) { await addToolResult ( { toolCallId : part . toolCallId , tool : getToolName ( part ) , output : "User approved the action" , } ) ; }

Automatic Message Migration

Seamlessly handle legacy message formats without code changes.

TypeScript // All these formats are automatically converted: // Legacy v4 string content const legacyMessage = { role : "user" , content : "Hello world" , }; // Legacy v4 with tool calls const legacyWithTools = { role : "assistant" , content : "" , toolInvocations : [ { toolCallId : "123" , toolName : "weather" , args : { city : "SF" }, state : "result" , result : "Sunny, 72°F" , }, ] , }; // Automatically becomes v5 format: // { // role: "assistant", // parts: [{ // type: "tool-call", // toolCallId: "123", // toolName: "weather", // args: { city: "SF" }, // state: "result", // result: "Sunny, 72°F" // }] // }

Migrate tool definitions to use the new inputSchema property.

TypeScript // Before (AI SDK v4) const tools = { weather : { description : "Get weather information" , parameters : z . object ( { city : z . string () , } ) , execute : async ( args ) => { return await getWeather ( args . city ) ; }, }, }; // After (AI SDK v5) const tools = { weather : { description : "Get weather information" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () , } ) , execute : async ( args ) => { return await getWeather ( args . city ) ; }, }, };

Cloudflare Workers AI Integration

Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0.

Model Setup with Workers AI

Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:

TypeScript import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react" ; // Create Workers AI model (v2.0.0 - same API, enhanced v5 internals) const model = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI , } )( "@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct" ) ;

Enhanced File and Image Support

Workers AI models now support v5 file handling with automatic conversion:

TypeScript // Send images and files to Workers AI models sendMessage ( { role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Analyze this image:" }, { type : "file" , data : imageBuffer , mediaType : "image/jpeg" , }, ] , } ) ; // Workers AI provider automatically converts to proper format

Streaming with Workers AI

Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:

TypeScript // Streaming with Workers AI models const result = await streamText ( { model : createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } )( "@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct" ) , messages , onChunk : ( chunk ) => { // Enhanced streaming with warning handling console . log ( chunk ) ; }, } ) ;

Update your imports to use the new v5 types:

TypeScript // Before (AI SDK v4) import type { Message } from "ai" ; import { useChat } from "ai/react" ; // After (AI SDK v5) import type { UIMessage } from "ai" ; // or alias for compatibility import type { UIMessage as Message } from "ai" ; import { useChat } from "@ai-sdk/react" ;

Resources

Feedback Welcome

We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on: