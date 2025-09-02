Cloudflare Tunnel and Networks API will no longer return deleted resources by default starting December 1, 2025

Starting December 1, 2025, list endpoints for the Cloudflare Tunnel API and Zero Trust Networks API will no longer return deleted tunnels, routes, subnets and virtual networks by default. This change makes the API behavior more intuitive by only returning active resources unless otherwise specified.

No action is required if you already explicitly set is_deleted=false or if you only need to list active resources.

This change affects the following API endpoints:

What is changing?

The default behavior of the is_deleted query parameter will be updated.

Scenario Previous behavior (before December 1, 2025) New behavior (from December 1, 2025) is_deleted parameter is omitted Returns active & deleted tunnels, routes, subnets and virtual networks Returns only active tunnels, routes, subnets and virtual networks

Action required

If you need to retrieve deleted (or all) resources, please update your API calls to explicitly include the is_deleted parameter before December 1, 2025.

To get a list of only deleted resources, you must now explicitly add the is_deleted=true query parameter to your request:

Terminal window # Example: Get ONLY deleted Tunnels curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tunnels?is_deleted=true" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " # Example: Get ONLY deleted Virtual Networks curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/virtual_networks?is_deleted=true" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Following this change, retrieving a complete list of both active and deleted resources will require two separate API calls: one to get active items (by omitting the parameter or using is_deleted=false ) and one to get deleted items ( is_deleted=true ).

Why we’re making this change

This update is based on user feedback and aims to:

Create a more intuitive default: Aligning with common API design principles where list operations return only active resources by default.

Aligning with common API design principles where list operations return only active resources by default. Reduce unexpected results: Prevents users from accidentally operating on deleted resources that were returned unexpectedly.

Prevents users from accidentally operating on deleted resources that were returned unexpectedly. Improve performance: For most users, the default query result will now be smaller and more relevant.

To learn more, please visit the Cloudflare Tunnel API and Zero Trust Networks API documentation.