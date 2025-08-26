Changelog
List all vectors in a Vectorize index with the new list-vectors operation
You can now list all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using the new
list-vectors operation. This enables bulk operations, auditing, and data migration workflows through paginated requests that maintain snapshot consistency.
The operation is available via Wrangler CLI and REST API. Refer to the list-vectors best practices guide for detailed usage guidance.
