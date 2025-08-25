New DLP topic based detection entries for AI prompt protection

You now have access to a comprehensive suite of capabilities to secure your organization's use of generative AI. AI prompt protection introduces four key features that work together to provide deep visibility and granular control.

Prompt Detection for AI Applications

DLP can now natively detect and inspect user prompts submitted to popular AI applications, including Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

Prompt Analysis and Topic Classification

Our DLP engine performs deep analysis on each prompt, applying topic classification. These topics are grouped into two evaluation categories:

Content: PII, Source Code, Credentials and Secrets, Financial Information, and Customer Data.

Intent: Jailbreak attempts, requests for malicious code, or attempts to extract PII.

To help you apply these topics quickly, we have also released five new predefined profiles (for example, AI Prompt: AI Security, AI Prompt: PII) that bundle these new topics.

Granular Guardrails You can now build guardrails using Gateway HTTP policies with application granular controls. Apply a DLP profile containing an AI prompt topic detection to individual AI applications (for example, ChatGPT ) and specific user actions (for example, SendPrompt ) to block sensitive prompts. Full Prompt Logging To aid in incident investigation, an optional setting in your Gateway policy allows you to capture prompt logs to store the full interaction of prompts that trigger a policy match. To make investigations easier, logs can be filtered by conversation_id , allowing you to reconstruct the full context of an interaction that led to a policy violation.

AI prompt protection is now available in open beta. To learn more about it, read the blog ↗ or refer to AI prompt topics.