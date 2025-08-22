Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Dedicated Egress IP for Logpush
Cloudflare Logpush can now deliver logs from using fixed, dedicated egress IPs. By routing Logpush traffic through a Cloudflare zone enabled with Aegis IP, your log destination only needs to allow Aegis IPs making setup more secure.
Highlights:
- Fixed egress IPs ensure your destination only accepts traffic from known addresses.
- Works with any supported Logpush destination.
- Recommended to use a dedicated zone as a proxy for easier management.
To get started, work with your Cloudflare account team to provision Aegis IPs, then configure your Logpush job to deliver logs through the proxy zone. For full setup instructions, refer to the Logpush documentation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-