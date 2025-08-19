WARP client for Windows (version 2025.6.1335.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.

Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.

Known issues