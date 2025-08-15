Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
SFTP support for SSH with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure
SSH with Cloudflare Access for Infrastructure now supports SFTP. It is compatible with SFTP clients, such as Cyberduck.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-