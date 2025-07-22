Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Audio mode for Media Transforamtions
The addition of this feature allows a user to extract audio from a source video, outputting an M4A file to use in downstream workflows like AI inference, content moderation, or transcription.
For example,
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
