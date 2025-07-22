Audio mode for Media Transforamtions

The addition of this feature allows a user to extract audio from a source video, outputting an M4A file to use in downstream workflows like AI inference, content moderation, or transcription.

For example,

Example URL https://example.com/cdn-cgi/media/<OPTIONS>/<SOURCE-VIDEO> https://example.com/cdn-cgi/media/mode=audio,time=3s,duration=60s/<input video with diction>

