Browser Rendering now supports local development

Browser Rendering

You can now run your Browser Rendering locally using npx wrangler dev, which spins up a browser directly on your machine before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. By running tests locally, you can quickly develop, debug, and test changes without needing to deploy or worry about usage costs.

Local Dev video

Get started with this example guide that shows how to use Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer to take screenshots of webpages and store the results in Workers KV.