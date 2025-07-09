Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Usage tracking
Log Explorer customers can now monitor their data ingestion volume to keep track of their billing. Monthly usage is displayed at the top of the Log Search and Manage Datasets screens in Log Explorer.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-