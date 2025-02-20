Workers for Platforms - Instant dispatch for newly created User Workers

Workers for Platforms ↗ is an architecture wherein a centralized dispatch Worker processes incoming requests and routes them to isolated sub-Workers, called User Workers.

Previously, when a new User Worker was uploaded, there was a short delay before it became available for dispatch. This meant that even though an API request could return a 200 OK response, the script might not yet be ready to handle requests, causing unexpected failures for platforms that immediately dispatch to new Workers.

With this update, first-time uploads of User Workers are now deployed synchronously. A 200 OK response guarantees the script is fully provisioned and ready to handle traffic immediately, ensuring more predictable deployments and reducing errors.