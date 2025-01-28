Support for Node.js DNS, Net, and Timer APIs in Workers
When using a Worker with the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag enabled, you can now use the following Node.js APIs:
You can use
node:net ↗ to create a direct connection to servers via a TCP sockets
with
net.Socket ↗.
Additionally, you can now use other APIs incliding
net.BlockList ↗ and
net.SocketAddress ↗.
Note that
net.Server ↗ is not supported.
You can use
node:dns ↗ for name resolution via DNS over HTTPS using
Cloudflare DNS ↗ at 1.1.1.1.
All
node:dns functions are available, except
lookup,
lookupService, and
resolve which throw "Not implemented" errors when called.
You can use
node:timers ↗ to schedule functions to be called at some future period of time.
This includes
setTimeout ↗ for calling a function after a delay,
setInterval ↗ for calling a function repeatedly,
and
setImmediate ↗ for calling a function in the next iteration of the event loop.