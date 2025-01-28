Support for Node.js DNS, Net, and Timer APIs in Workers

When using a Worker with the nodejs_compat compatibility flag enabled, you can now use the following Node.js APIs:

You can use node:net ↗ to create a direct connection to servers via a TCP sockets with net.Socket ↗.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js import net from "node:net" ; const exampleIP = "127.0.0.1" ; export default { async fetch ( req ) { const socket = new net . Socket () ; socket . connect ( 4000 , exampleIP , function () { console . log ( "Connected" ) ; } ) ; socket . write ( "Hello, Server!" ) ; socket . end () ; return new Response ( "Wrote to server" , { status : 200 } ) ; }, }; index.ts import net from "node:net" ; const exampleIP = "127.0.0.1" ; export default { async fetch ( req ) : Promise < Response > { const socket = new net . Socket () ; socket . connect ( 4000 , exampleIP , function () { console . log ( "Connected" ) ; } ) ; socket . write ( "Hello, Server!" ) ; socket . end () ; return new Response ( "Wrote to server" , { status : 200 } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;

Additionally, you can now use other APIs incliding net.BlockList ↗ and net.SocketAddress ↗.

Note that net.Server ↗ is not supported.

You can use node:dns ↗ for name resolution via DNS over HTTPS using Cloudflare DNS ↗ at 1.1.1.1.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js import dns from "node:dns" ; dns . lookup ( "example.org" , ( _err , address , ipFamily ) => console . log ( `address: ${ address } family: IPv ${ ipFamily } ` ) , ) ; index.ts import dns from "node:dns" ; dns . lookup ( "example.org" , ( _err : any , address : string , ipFamily : number ) => console . log ( `address: ${ address } family: IPv ${ ipFamily } ` )) ;

All node:dns functions are available, except lookup , lookupService , and resolve which throw "Not implemented" errors when called.

You can use node:timers ↗ to schedule functions to be called at some future period of time.

This includes setTimeout ↗ for calling a function after a delay, setInterval ↗ for calling a function repeatedly, and setImmediate ↗ for calling a function in the next iteration of the event loop.