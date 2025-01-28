 Skip to content
Support for Node.js DNS, Net, and Timer APIs in Workers

Jan 28, 2025, 01:00 PM
Workers

When using a Worker with the nodejs_compat compatibility flag enabled, you can now use the following Node.js APIs:

node:net

You can use node:net to create a direct connection to servers via a TCP sockets with net.Socket.

index.js
import net from "node:net";


const exampleIP = "127.0.0.1";


export default {
  async fetch(req) {
    const socket = new net.Socket();
    socket.connect(4000, exampleIP, function () {
      console.log("Connected");
    });


    socket.write("Hello, Server!");
    socket.end();


    return new Response("Wrote to server", { status: 200 });
  },
};

Additionally, you can now use other APIs incliding net.BlockList and net.SocketAddress.

Note that net.Server is not supported.

node:dns

You can use node:dns for name resolution via DNS over HTTPS using Cloudflare DNS at 1.1.1.1.

index.js
import dns from "node:dns";


dns.lookup("example.org", (_err, address, ipFamily) =>
  console.log(`address: ${address} family: IPv${ipFamily}`),
);

All node:dns functions are available, except lookup, lookupService, and resolve which throw "Not implemented" errors when called.

node:timers

You can use node:timers to schedule functions to be called at some future period of time.

This includes setTimeout for calling a function after a delay, setInterval for calling a function repeatedly, and setImmediate for calling a function in the next iteration of the event loop.

index.js
import timers from "node:timers";


console.log("first");
timers.setTimeout(() => {
  console.log("last");
}, 10);


timers.setTimeout(() => {
  console.log("next");
});