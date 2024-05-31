Reference

Refer to this page for details about how Cloudflare orchestrates VPN connectivity to your cloud networks.

When using Magic Cloud Networking to automatically create on-ramps to your AWS account, you should be aware of the following configuration changes Cloudflare will make on your behalf:

Cloudflare will create a new Network Security Group (NSG) named Cloudflare Magic WAN with rules allowing outbound/inbound traffic to/from Magic WAN. You must attach this NSG to subnets or virtual machines (VMs) you wish to have connectivity to Magic WAN.

Cloudflare will create a Virtual Private Gateway and attach it to your Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). If an existing Virtual Private Gateway is already attached to the VPC, on-ramp creation will fail.

Cloudflare will enable route propagation from the Virtual Private Gateway into all route tables in your VPC. This will result in a route for each prefix in your Magic WAN Address Space targeting the gateway.

Cloudflare will add a route in Magic WAN for each IPv4 CIDR block in your VPC.

When using Magic Cloud Networking to automatically create on-ramps to your Azure account, you should be aware of the following configuration changes Cloudflare will make on your behalf:

Cloudflare will create a Virtual Network Gateway in your Virtual Network (VNet). Virtual Network Gateways in Azure require a subnet named GatewaySubnet . Cloudflare will create a GatewaySubnet if one does not already exist in your VNet. If there is not enough unused address space left in your VNet to create a GatewaySubnet , or if a GatewaySubnet exists but does not have enough address space left for a Virtual Network Gateway, on-ramp creation will fail.

Cloudflare will enable gateway route propagation on all route tables in your VNet. This will result in a route for each prefix in your Magic WAN Address Space pointing to the gateway. If your VNet has other Virtual Network Gateways, their routes will also propagate to your route tables. If you delete the on-ramp, route propagation will not be disabled.

pointing to the gateway. If your VNet has other Virtual Network Gateways, their routes will also propagate to your route tables. If you delete the on-ramp, route propagation will not be disabled. By default, Network Security Groups in Azure contain Allow rules for outbound/inbound traffic to/from the VirtualNetwork service tag, which includes Virtual Network Gateway address space (and therefore your Magic WAN Address Space). If you do not want all resources in your VNet to be accessible from Magic WAN, add the appropriate Deny rules to your Network Security Groups (NSGs).

Cloudflare will add a route in Magic WAN for each IPv4 address range in your VNet.

​​ Supported resources

Magic Cloud Networking discovers the following resource types.

AWS Customer Gateway

AWS Egress Only Internet Gateway

AWS Internet Gateway

AWS Route Table

AWS Subnet

AWS VPC

AWS VPC IPv4 CIDR Block Association

AWS VPN Connection

AWS VPN Connection Route

AWS VPN Gateway

Azure Virtual Network

Azure Subnet

Azure Route Table

Azure Virtual Network Gateway

Azure Local Network Gateway

Azure Public IP

Azure Virtual Network Gateway Connection

Azure Route

Azure Subnet Route Table Association