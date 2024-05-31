Manage resources

​​ Cloud resource catalog

Your cloud environment is built from individual cloud resources, like virtual private clouds (VPCs), subnets, virtual machines (VMs), route tables, and routes. Magic Cloud Networking discovers all of your cloud resources and stores their configuration and status in the Cloud resource catalog, a read-only snapshot of your cloud environment. Discovery runs regularly in the background, keeping your catalog up to date as your environment changes.

When Magic Cloud Networking creates or modifies configurations in the cloud provider — for example, to deploy a managed IPsec on-ramp for Magic WAN — the created resources will be labeled as Managed in the resource catalog.

To browse the resources in your catalog:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Select Manage Account > Cloud integrations. Go to Resource catalog. Select a resource to inspect its details.

​​ Edit Cloud integrations