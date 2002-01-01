China Express

Note China Express is an add-on to China Network and Zero Trust.

China Express is a suite of connectivity, performance offerings and professional services designed to simplify your global assets’ deployment in China. China Express is provided by our partners including CMI, CBC, and JD Cloud. You may find the China Express offer with different scenarios:

Offer Scenario Connectivity Higher performance of China Network CDN with dynamic content. Traffic Steering China Network CDN with specific requirements of Cloudflare features. WARP Connection WARP client used in China. Magic WAN Connection Magic WAN used in China. ICP ICP services. MLPS MLPS certification services. Travel SIM Zero Trust clients in business traveling to China.

Connectivity

China Express Connectivity provides stable and reliable connections for dynamic content entering and exiting China, specifically beneficial for users’ experience within the country.

Traffic Steering

China Express Traffic Steering facilitates seamless dynamic traffic management, ensuring stable connectivity across multiple global origins. It can support more advanced scenarios of Cloudflare features with great performance, such as accessing Cloudflare R2 and Cloudflare Fonts in China.

WARP Connection

WARP Connection is a verified solution for enabling WARP client access within China, allowing remote employees to maintain secure and consistent connections.

Magic WAN Connection

Magic WAN Connection is a verified solution for enabling Magic WAN access within China, allowing in-office employees to maintain secure and reliable connectivity.

ICP services

Internet Content Provider (ICP) service simplifies the complexities of acquiring an ICP for domains to operate compliantly within China.

MLPS services

The Multi-Level Protection Scheme (MLPS) service add-on streamlines the certification process to secure the MLPS L3 certification for your applications.

Travel SIM

Travel SIM offers temporary, seamless WARP access for individual employees traveling to China, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during their visit.

General process

Ensure that you have a Cloudflare Enterprise plan ↗ and China Network if you want Connectivity, Traffic Steering, or other offer. Licenses of WARP and Magic WAN are required for WARP Connection or Magic WAN Connection.

2. Sign contract

Contact your Cloudflare account team. They will assist you to sign a contract with the China Express partner.

3. Deploy China Express

Our China Express partner will assist you to deploy China Express.