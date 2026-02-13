 Skip to content
SDK
hero image

  1. Cloudflare Python SDK v5.0.0-beta.1 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals SDK

    Disclaimer: Please note that v5.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

    Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0-beta.1

    In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

    There may be changes that are not captured in this changelog. Feel free to open an issue to report any inaccuracies, and we will make sure it gets into the changelog before the v5.0.0 release.

    Most of the breaking changes below are caused by improvements to the accuracy of the base OpenAPI schemas, which sometimes translates to breaking changes in downstream clients that depend on those schemas.

    Please ensure you read through the list of changes below and the migration guide before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

    Breaking Changes

    The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5 Migration Guide for detailed migration instructions.

    • abusereports
    • acm.totaltls
    • apigateway.configurations
    • cloudforceone.threatevents
    • d1.database
    • intel.indicatorfeeds
    • logpush.edge
    • origintlsclientauth.hostnames
    • queues.consumers
    • radar.bgp
    • rulesets.rules
    • schemavalidation.schemas
    • snippets
    • zerotrust.dlp
    • zerotrust.networks

    Features

    New API Resources

    • abusereports - Abuse report management
    • abusereports.mitigations - Abuse report mitigation actions
    • ai.tomarkdown - AI-powered markdown conversion
    • aigateway.dynamicrouting - AI Gateway dynamic routing configuration
    • aigateway.providerconfigs - AI Gateway provider configurations
    • aisearch - AI-powered search functionality
    • aisearch.instances - AI Search instance management
    • aisearch.tokens - AI Search authentication tokens
    • alerting.silences - Alert silence management
    • brandprotection.logomatches - Brand protection logo match detection
    • brandprotection.logos - Brand protection logo management
    • brandprotection.matches - Brand protection match results
    • brandprotection.queries - Brand protection query management
    • cloudforceone.binarystorage - CloudForce One binary storage
    • connectivity.directory - Connectivity directory services
    • d1.database - D1 database management
    • diagnostics.endpointhealthchecks - Endpoint health check diagnostics
    • fraud - Fraud detection and prevention
    • iam.sso - IAM Single Sign-On configuration
    • loadbalancers.monitorgroups - Load balancer monitor groups
    • organizations - Organization management
    • organizations.organizationprofile - Organization profile settings
    • origintlsclientauth.hostnamecertificates - Origin TLS client auth hostname certificates
    • origintlsclientauth.hostnames - Origin TLS client auth hostnames
    • origintlsclientauth.zonecertificates - Origin TLS client auth zone certificates
    • pipelines - Data pipeline management
    • pipelines.sinks - Pipeline sink configurations
    • pipelines.streams - Pipeline stream configurations
    • queues.subscriptions - Queue subscription management
    • r2datacatalog - R2 Data Catalog integration
    • r2datacatalog.credentials - R2 Data Catalog credentials
    • r2datacatalog.maintenanceconfigs - R2 Data Catalog maintenance configurations
    • r2datacatalog.namespaces - R2 Data Catalog namespaces
    • radar.bots - Radar bot analytics
    • radar.ct - Radar certificate transparency data
    • radar.geolocations - Radar geolocation data
    • realtimekit.activesession - Real-time Kit active session management
    • realtimekit.analytics - Real-time Kit analytics
    • realtimekit.apps - Real-time Kit application management
    • realtimekit.livestreams - Real-time Kit live streaming
    • realtimekit.meetings - Real-time Kit meeting management
    • realtimekit.presets - Real-time Kit preset configurations
    • realtimekit.recordings - Real-time Kit recording management
    • realtimekit.sessions - Real-time Kit session management
    • realtimekit.webhooks - Real-time Kit webhook configurations
    • tokenvalidation.configuration - Token validation configuration
    • tokenvalidation.rules - Token validation rules
    • workers.beta - Workers beta features

    New Endpoints (Existing Resources)

    acm.totaltls

    • edit()
    • update()

    cloudforceone.threatevents

    • list()

    contentscanning

    • create()
    • get()
    • update()

    dns.records

    • scan_list()
    • scan_review()
    • scan_trigger()

    intel.indicatorfeeds

    • create()
    • delete()
    • list()

    leakedcredentialchecks.detections

    • get()

    queues.consumers

    • list()

    radar.ai

    • summary()
    • timeseries()
    • timeseries_groups()

    radar.bgp

    • changes()
    • snapshot()

    workers.subdomains

    • delete()

    zerotrust.networks

    • create()
    • delete()
    • edit()
    • get()
    • list()

    General Fixes and Improvements

    Type System & Compatibility

    • Type inference improvements: Allow Pyright to properly infer TypedDict types within SequenceNotStr
    • Type completeness: Add missing types to method arguments and response models
    • Pydantic compatibility: Ensure compatibility with Pydantic versions prior to 2.8.0 when using additional fields

    Request/Response Handling

    • Multipart form data: Correctly handle sending multipart/form-data requests with JSON data
    • Header handling: Do not send headers with default values set to omit
    • GET request headers: Don't send Content-Type header on GET requests
    • Response body model accuracy: Broad improvements to the correctness of models

    Parsing & Data Processing

    • Discriminated unions: Correctly handle nested discriminated unions in response parsing
    • Extra field types: Parse extra field types correctly
    • Empty metadata: Ignore empty metadata fields during parsing
    • Singularization rules: Update resource name singularization rules for better consistency

  1. Cloudflare Typescript SDK v6.0.0-beta.1 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals SDK

    Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

    Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1

    In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

    Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.

    Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

    Breaking Changes

    Addressing - Parameter Requirements Changed

    • BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
    • PrefixCreateParams.asn: number | nullnumber
    • PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id: required → optional
    • ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
    • ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id: optional → required

    API Gateway

    • ConfigurationUpdateResponse removed
    • PublicSchemaOldPublicSchema
    • SchemaUploadUserSchemaCreateResponse
    • ConfigurationUpdateParams.properties removed; use normalize

    CloudforceOne - Response Type Changes

    • ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse: number → complex object with counts and errors

    D1 Database - Query Parameters

    • DatabaseQueryParams: simple interface → union type (D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries)
    • DatabaseRawParams: same change
    • Supports batch queries via batch array

    DNS Records - Type Renames (21 types)

    All record type interfaces renamed from *Record to short names:

    • RecordResponse.ARecordRecordResponse.A
    • RecordResponse.AAAARecordRecordResponse.AAAA
    • RecordResponse.CNAMERecordRecordResponse.CNAME
    • RecordResponse.MXRecordRecordResponse.MX
    • RecordResponse.NSRecordRecordResponse.NS
    • RecordResponse.PTRRecordRecordResponse.PTR
    • RecordResponse.TXTRecordRecordResponse.TXT
    • RecordResponse.CAARecordRecordResponse.CAA
    • RecordResponse.CERTRecordRecordResponse.CERT
    • RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecordRecordResponse.DNSKEY
    • RecordResponse.DSRecordRecordResponse.DS
    • RecordResponse.HTTPSRecordRecordResponse.HTTPS
    • RecordResponse.LOCRecordRecordResponse.LOC
    • RecordResponse.NAPTRRecordRecordResponse.NAPTR
    • RecordResponse.SMIMEARecordRecordResponse.SMIMEA
    • RecordResponse.SRVRecordRecordResponse.SRV
    • RecordResponse.SSHFPRecordRecordResponse.SSHFP
    • RecordResponse.SVCBRecordRecordResponse.SVCB
    • RecordResponse.TLSARecordRecordResponse.TLSA
    • RecordResponse.URIRecordRecordResponse.URI
    • RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecordRecordResponse.Openpgpkey

    IAM Resource Groups

    • ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope: optional single → required array
    • ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id: optional → required

    Origin CA Certificates - Parameter Requirements Changed

    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr: optional → required
    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames: optional → required
    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type: optional → required

    Pages

    • Renamed: DeploymentsSinglePageDeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
    • Domain response fields: many optional → required

    Pipelines - v0 to v1 Migration

    • Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods (createV1, listV1, etc.)
    • New sub-resources: Sinks, Streams

    R2

    • EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules: optional → required
    • Super Slurper: bucket, secret now required in source params

    Radar

    • dataSource: string → typed enum (23 values)
    • eventType: string → typed enum (6 values)
    • V2 methods require dimension parameter (breaking signature change)

    Resource Sharing

    • Removed: status_message field from all recipient response types

    Schema Validation

    • Consolidated SchemaCreateResponse, SchemaListResponse, SchemaEditResponse, SchemaGetResponsePublicSchema
    • Renamed: SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArrayPublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray

    Spectrum

    • Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember0SpectrumConfigAppConfig
    • Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember1SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig

    Workers

    • Removed: WorkersBindingKindTailConsumer type (all occurrences)
    • Renamed: ScriptsSinglePageScriptListResponsesSinglePage
    • Removed: DeploymentsSinglePage

    Zero-Trust DLP

    • datasets.create(), update(), get() return types changed
    • PredefinedGetResponse union members renamed to UnionMember0-5

    Zero-Trust Tunnels

    • Removed: CloudflaredCreateResponse, CloudflaredListResponse, CloudflaredDeleteResponse, CloudflaredEditResponse, CloudflaredGetResponse
    • Removed: CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray

    Features

    Abuse Reports (client.abuseReports)

    • Reports: create, list, get
    • Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations

    AI Search (client.aisearch)

    • Instances: create, update, list, delete, read, stats
    • Items: list, get
    • Jobs: create, list, get, logs
    • Tokens: create, update, list, delete, read

    Connectivity (client.connectivity)

    • Directory Services: create, update, list, delete, get
    • Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations

    Organizations (client.organizations)

    • Organizations: create, update, list, delete, get
    • OrganizationProfile: update, get
    • Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships

    R2 Data Catalog (client.r2DataCatalog)

    • Catalog: list, enable, disable, get
    • Credentials: create
    • MaintenanceConfigs: update, get
    • Namespaces: list
    • Tables: list, maintenance config management
    • Apache Iceberg integration

    Realtime Kit (client.realtimeKit)

    • Apps: get, post
    • Meetings: create, get, participant management
    • Livestreams: 10+ methods for streaming
    • Recordings: start, pause, stop, get
    • Sessions: transcripts, summaries, chat
    • Webhooks: full CRUD
    • ActiveSession: polls, kick participants
    • Analytics: organization analytics

    Token Validation (client.tokenValidation)

    • Configuration: create, list, delete, edit, get
    • Credentials: update
    • Rules: create, list, delete, bulkCreate, bulkEdit, edit, get
    • JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384

    Alerting Silences (client.alerting.silences)

    • create, update, list, delete, get

    IAM SSO (client.iam.sso)

    • create, update, list, delete, get, beginVerification

    Pipelines v1 (client.pipelines)

    • Sinks: create, list, delete, get
    • Streams: create, update, list, delete, get

    Zero-Trust AI Controls / MCP (client.zeroTrust.access.aiControls.mcp)

    • Portals: create, update, list, delete, read
    • Servers: create, update, list, delete, read, sync

    Accounts

    • managed_by field with parent_org_id, parent_org_name

    Addressing LOA Documents

    • auto_generated field on LOADocumentCreateResponse

    Addressing Prefixes

    • delegate_loa_creation, irr_validation_state, ownership_validation_state, ownership_validation_token, rpki_validation_state

    AI

    • Added toMarkdown.supported() method to get all supported conversion formats

    AI Gateway

    • zdr field added to all responses and params

    Alerting

    • New alert type: abuse_report_alert
    • type field added to PolicyFilter

    Browser Rendering

    • ContentCreateParams: refined to discriminated union (Variant0 | Variant1)
    • Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety

    Client Certificates

    • reactivate parameter in edit

    CloudforceOne

    • ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType: required → optional
    • hasChildren field added to all threat event response types
    • datasetIds query parameter on AttackerListParams, CategoryListParams, TargetIndustryListParams
    • categoryUuid field on TagCreateResponse
    • indicators array for multi-indicator support per event
    • uuid and preserveUuid fields for UUID preservation in bulk create
    • format query parameter ('json' | 'stix2') on ThreatEventListParams
    • createdAt, datasetId fields on ThreatEventEditParams

    Content Scanning

    • Added create(), update(), get() methods

    Custom Pages

    • New page types: basic_challenge, under_attack, waf_challenge

    D1

    • served_by_colo - colo that handled query
    • jurisdiction - 'eu' | 'fedramp'
    • Time Travel (client.d1.database.timeTravel): getBookmark(), restore() - point-in-time recovery

    Email Security

    • New fields on InvestigateListResponse/InvestigateGetResponse: envelope_from, envelope_to, postfix_id_outbound, replyto
    • New detection classification: 'outbound_ndr'
    • Enhanced Finding interface with attachment, detection, field, portion, reason, score
    • Added cursor query parameter to InvestigateListParams

    Gateway Lists

    • New list types: CATEGORY, LOCATION, DEVICE

    Intel

    • New issue type: 'configuration_suggestion'
    • payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method, zone_tag

    Leaked Credential Checks

    • Added detections.get() method

    Logpush

    • New datasets: dex_application_tests, dex_device_state_events, ipsec_logs, warp_config_changes, warp_toggle_changes

    Load Balancers

    • Monitor.port: numbernumber | null
    • Pool.load_shedding: LoadSheddingLoadShedding | null
    • Pool.origin_steering: OriginSteeringOriginSteering | null

    Magic Transit

    • license_key field on connectors
    • provision_license parameter for auto-provisioning
    • IPSec: custom_remote_identities with FQDN support
    • Snapshots: Bond interface, probed_mtu field

    Pages

    • New response types: ProjectCreateResponse, ProjectListResponse, ProjectEditResponse, ProjectGetResponse
    • Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic Deployment

    Queues

    • Added subscriptions.get() method
    • Enhanced SubscriptionGetResponse with typed event source interfaces
    • New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows

    R2

    • Sippy: new provider s3 (S3-compatible endpoints)
    • Sippy: bucketUrl field for S3-compatible sources
    • Super Slurper: keys field on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)
    • Super Slurper: pathPrefix field on source schemas
    • Super Slurper: region field on S3 source params

    Radar

    • Added geolocations.list(), geolocations.get() methods
    • Added V2 dimension-based methods (summaryV2, timeseriesGroupsV2) to radar sub-resources

    Resource Sharing

    • Added terminal boolean field to Resource Error interfaces

    Rules

    • Added id field to ItemDeleteParams.Item

    Rulesets

    • New buffering fields on SetConfigRule: request_body_buffering, response_body_buffering

    Secrets Store

    • New scopes: 'dex', 'access' (in addition to 'workers', 'ai_gateway')

    SSL Certificate Packs

    • Response types now proper interfaces (was unknown)
    • Fields now required: id, certificates, hosts, status, type

    Security Center

    • payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method, zone_tag

    Shared Types

    • Added: CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArray pagination class

    Workers

    • Added subdomains.delete() method
    • Worker.references - track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)
    • Worker.startup_time_ms - startup timing
    • Script.observability - observability settings with logging
    • Script.tag, Script.tags - immutable ID and tags
    • Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement
    • tags, tail_consumers now accept | null
    • Telemetry: traces field, $containers event info, durableObjectId, transactionName, abr_level fields

    Workers for Platforms

    • ScriptUpdateResponse: new fields entry_point, observability, tag, tags
    • placement field now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)
    • tags, tail_consumers now nullable
    • TagUpdateParams.body now accepts null

    Workflows

    • instance_retention: unknown → typed InstanceRetention interface with error_retention, success_retention
    • New status option: 'restart' added to StatusEditParams.status

    Zero-Trust Devices

    • External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)
    • antivirus device posture check type
    • os_version_extra documentation improvements

    Zones

    • New response types: SubscriptionCreateResponse, SubscriptionUpdateResponse, SubscriptionGetResponse

    Zero-Trust Access Applications

    • New ApplicationType values: 'mcp', 'mcp_portal', 'proxy_endpoint'
    • New destination type: ViaMcpServerPortalDestination for MCP server access

    Zero-Trust Gateway

    • Added rules.listTenant() method

    Zero-Trust Gateway - Proxy Endpoints

    • ProxyEndpoint: interface → discriminated union (ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity)
    • ProxyEndpointCreateParams: interface → union type
    • Added kind field: 'ip' | 'identity'

    Zero-Trust Tunnels

    • WARPConnector*Response: union type → interface

    Deprecations

    • API Gateway: UserSchemas, Settings, SchemaValidation resources
    • Audit Logs: auditLogId.not (use id.not)
    • CloudforceOne: ThreatEvents.get(), IndicatorTypes.list()
    • Devices: public_ip field (use DEX API)
    • Email Security: item_count field in Move responses
    • Pipelines: v0 methods (use v1)
    • Radar: old summary() and timeseriesGroups() methods (use V2)
    • Rulesets: disable_apps, mirage fields
    • WARP Connector: connections field
    • Workers: environment parameter in Domains
    • Zones: ResponseBuffering page rule

    Bug Fixes

    • mcp: correct code tool API endpoint (599703c)
    • mcp: return correct lines on typescript errors (5d6f999)
    • organization_profile: fix bad reference (d84ea77)
    • schema_validation: correctly reflect model to openapi mapping (bb86151)
    • workers: fix tests (2ee37f7)

    Documentation

    • Added deprecation notices with migration paths
    • api_gateway: deprecate API Shield Schema Validation resources (8a4b20f)
    • Improved JSDoc examples across all resources
    • workers: expose subdomain delete documentation (4f7cc1f)
