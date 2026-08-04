Node.js compatibility is now enabled by default

Workers now enable the nodejs_compat and nodejs_compat_v2 compatibility flags by default for compatibility dates of 2026-08-04 or later. These flags are not used for these compatibility dates because the compatibility date enables the same behavior.

This means all Node.js built-in APIs supported by the Workers runtime are available by default, including node:crypto , node:buffer , node:stream , node:net , node:dns , node:fs , node:http , and more. npm packages that depend on these APIs will work without additional configuration.

Workers using an earlier compatibility date are not affected. They can still opt in by adding nodejs_compat to compatibility_flags .

New projects do not need to add either flag. Existing projects can update their compatibility date without removing them. Wrangler, Miniflare, the Cloudflare Vite plugin, and Vitest Pool Workers ignore these redundant flags when starting the runtime.

To turn off Node.js compatibility completely, remove any nodejs_compat and nodejs_compat_v2 flags. Then add both of the following flags:

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date "compatibility_date" : "2026-08-12" , "compatibility_flags" : [ "no_nodejs_compat" , "no_nodejs_compat_v2" ] } # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-08-12" compatibility_flags = [ "no_nodejs_compat" , "no_nodejs_compat_v2" ]

For more information, refer to the Node.js compatibility documentation.