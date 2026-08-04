Node.js compatibility is now enabled by default
Workers now enable the
nodejs_compat and
nodejs_compat_v2 compatibility
flags by default for compatibility dates
of
2026-08-04 or later. These flags are not used for these compatibility
dates because the compatibility date enables the same behavior.
This means all Node.js built-in APIs supported
by the Workers runtime are available by default, including
node:crypto,
node:buffer,
node:stream,
node:net,
node:dns,
node:fs,
node:http,
and more. npm packages that depend on these APIs will work without additional
configuration.
Workers using an earlier compatibility date are not affected. They can still
opt in by adding
nodejs_compat to
compatibility_flags.
New projects do not need to add either flag. Existing projects can update their compatibility date without removing them. Wrangler, Miniflare, the Cloudflare Vite plugin, and Vitest Pool Workers ignore these redundant flags when starting the runtime.
To turn off Node.js compatibility completely, remove any
nodejs_compat and
nodejs_compat_v2 flags. Then add both of the following flags:
For more information, refer to the Node.js compatibility documentation.