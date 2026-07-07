Browser Isolation support for authorization proxy endpoints

Browser Isolation now supports Gateway authorization proxy endpoints. You can apply HTTP Isolate policies to traffic routed through authorization proxy endpoints, the same way you can for traffic from the Cloudflare One Client.

Previously, only source IP proxy endpoints supported Browser Isolation, and only with non-identity policies. Because authorization proxy endpoints authenticate users through an identity provider, you can now apply identity-based Isolate policies to PAC file-proxied traffic without requiring the Cloudflare One Client.

To get started, create an authorization proxy endpoint and build an Isolate policy.