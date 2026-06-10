Flagship API reference now available

The Flagship API reference is now available. You can use the Cloudflare API to create and update apps, and to create, update, delete, and list feature flags without using the dashboard.

For example, create a new boolean flag with the API:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /flagship/apps/ $APP_ID /flags \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "key": "new-checkout", "enabled": true, "default_variation": "off", "variations": { "off": false, "on": true }, "rules": [] }'

To create an API token, go to Account API Tokens ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard and search for Flagship.

The API reference includes endpoints for Flagship apps, flags, changelog entries, and flag evaluation. Agents can also use the Flagship reference in the Cloudflare skill ↗ to create and manage Flagship resources.

Refer to the Flagship documentation to learn more about evaluating feature flags from your applications.