Write regex using natural language in Cloudflare One

Cloudflare Gateway policy selectors which support regular expressions can now be authored in the dashboard using natural language. When building a policy with a regex-based selector (like matches regex ), you can describe what you want to match in plain English and the Cloudflare Agent will generate and validate a corresponding regular expression.

To get started, select a regex-compatible selector in the Gateway policy builder and select the icon. You'll see an input field for natural language, such as "any URL starting with /api/v1" or ".com, .net, and .app hosts which contain gooogle in the host."

You can also use the tool to explain existing regular expressions. If a policy already contains a regex pattern, you can instantly generate a plain-language description.

A built-in feedback mechanism allows you to rate each interaction to help improve output quality over time.

For more information, refer to Cloudflare One firewall policies and expect to see the same functionality supported soon in Data loss prevention profiles.