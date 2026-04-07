User Submission Triage Status Tracking

Cloudflare Email security now supports Triage Status Tracking for User Submissions. This enhancement gives SOC teams a streamlined way to track, manage, and prioritize user-submitted emails directly within the Cloudflare One dashboard.

The User Submissions table now includes a Status column with three states: Unreviewed (new submissions awaiting triage), Reviewed (submissions assessed by the SOC team), and Escalated (submissions escalated to team submissions for further investigation). Analysts can quickly update statuses and filter the table to focus on what needs attention.

column with three states: (new submissions awaiting triage), (submissions assessed by the SOC team), and (submissions escalated to team submissions for further investigation). Analysts can quickly update statuses and filter the table to focus on what needs attention. SOC teams can now organize their triage workflows, avoid duplicate reviews, and make sure critical threats get escalated for deeper investigation—bringing order to the chaos of high-volume submission management.

Triage Status Tracking is automatically available for all Email security customers using the user submissions feature. No additional configuration is required; customers just need to make sure user submissions are being sent to their user submission aliases.

This applies to all Email security packages: