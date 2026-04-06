DANE Support for MX Deployments

Cloudflare Email Security now supports DANE (DNS-based Authentication of Named Entities) for MX deployments. This enhancement strengthens email transport security by enabling DNSSEC-backed certificate verification for our regional MX records.

Regional MX hostnames now publish DANE TLSA records backed by DNSSEC, enabling DANE-capable SMTP senders to cryptographically validate certificate identities before establishing TLS connections—moving beyond opportunistic encryption to verified encrypted delivery.

DANE support is automatically available for all customers using regional MX deployments. No additional configuration is required; DANE-capable mail infrastructure will automatically validate MX certificates using the published records.

This applies to all Email Security packages: