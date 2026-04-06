Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
DANE Support for MX Deployments
Cloudflare Email Security now supports DANE (DNS-based Authentication of Named Entities) for MX deployments. This enhancement strengthens email transport security by enabling DNSSEC-backed certificate verification for our regional MX records.
- Regional MX hostnames now publish DANE TLSA records backed by DNSSEC, enabling DANE-capable SMTP senders to cryptographically validate certificate identities before establishing TLS connections—moving beyond opportunistic encryption to verified encrypted delivery.
- DANE support is automatically available for all customers using regional MX deployments. No additional configuration is required; DANE-capable mail infrastructure will automatically validate MX certificates using the published records.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard