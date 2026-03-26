Context optimization for MCP server portals

MCP server portals support two context optimization options that reduce how many tokens tool definitions consume in the model's context window. Both options are activated by appending the optimize_context query parameter to the portal URL.

Strips tool descriptions and input schemas from all upstream tools, leaving only their names. The portal exposes a special query tool that agents use to retrieve full definitions on demand. This provides up to 5x savings in token usage.

https://<subdomain>.<domain>/mcp?optimize_context=minimize_tools

Hides all upstream tools and exposes only two tools: query and execute . The query tool searches and retrieves tool definitions. The execute tool runs the upstream tools in an isolated Dynamic Worker environment. This reduces the initial token cost to a small constant, regardless of how many tools are available through the portal.

https://<subdomain>.<domain>/mcp?optimize_context=search_and_execute

For more information, refer to Optimize context.