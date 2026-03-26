Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Context optimization for MCP server portals
MCP server portals support two context optimization options that reduce how many tokens tool definitions consume in the model's context window. Both options are activated by appending the
optimize_context query parameter to the portal URL.
Strips tool descriptions and input schemas from all upstream tools, leaving only their names. The portal exposes a special
query tool that agents use to retrieve full definitions on demand. This provides up to 5x savings in token usage.
Hides all upstream tools and exposes only two tools:
query and
execute. The
query tool searches and retrieves tool definitions. The
execute tool runs the upstream tools in an isolated Dynamic Worker environment. This reduces the initial token cost to a small constant, regardless of how many tools are available through the portal.
For more information, refer to Optimize context.