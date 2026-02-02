Improved Accessibility and Search for Monitoring

We have updated the Monitoring page to provide a more streamlined and insightful experience for administrators, improving both data visualization and dashboard accessibility.

Enhanced Visual Layout : Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis.

: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis. Improved Accessibility & Usability : Widget Search : Added search functionality to multiple widgets, including Policies, Submitters, and Impersonation. Actionable UI : All available actions are now accessible via dedicated buttons. State Indicators : Improved UI states to clearly communicate loading, empty datasets, and error conditions.

: Granular Data Breakdowns: New views for dispositions by month, malicious email details, link actions, and impersonations.

This applies to all Email Security packages: