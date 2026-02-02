Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Improved Accessibility and Search for Monitoring
We have updated the Monitoring page to provide a more streamlined and insightful experience for administrators, improving both data visualization and dashboard accessibility.
- Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis.
- Improved Accessibility & Usability:
- Widget Search: Added search functionality to multiple widgets, including Policies, Submitters, and Impersonation.
- Actionable UI: All available actions are now accessible via dedicated buttons.
- State Indicators: Improved UI states to clearly communicate loading, empty datasets, and error conditions.
- Granular Data Breakdowns: New views for dispositions by month, malicious email details, link actions, and impersonations.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard