Log Explorer now shows query result distribution

We're excited to announce a new feature in Log Explorer that significantly enhances how you analyze query results: the Query results distribution chart.

This new chart provides a graphical distribution of your results over the time window of the query. Immediately after running a query, you will see the distribution chart above your result table. This visualization allows Log Explorer users to quickly spot trends, identify anomalies, and understand the temporal concentration of log events that match their criteria. For example, you can visually confirm if a spike in traffic or errors occurred at a specific time, allowing you to focus your investigation efforts more effectively. This feature makes it faster and easier to extract meaningful insights from your vast log data.

The chart will dynamically update to reflect the logs matching your current query.