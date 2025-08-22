Audit logs (version 2) - Logpush Beta Release

Audit Logs v2 dataset is now available via Logpush.

This expands on earlier releases of Audit Logs v2 in the API and Dashboard UI.

We recommend creating a new Logpush job for the Audit Logs v2 dataset.

Timelines for General Availability (GA) of Audit Logs v2 and the retirement of Audit Logs v1 will be shared in upcoming updates.

For more details on Audit Logs v2, refer to the Audit Logs documentation ↗.