Log Explorer is GA

Log Explorer is now GA, providing native observability and forensics for traffic flowing through Cloudflare.

Search and analyze your logs, natively in the Cloudflare dashboard. These logs are also stored in Cloudflare's network, eliminating many of the costs associated with other log providers.

With Log Explorer, you can now:

Monitor security and performance issues with custom dashboards – use natural language to define charts for measuring response time, error rates, top statistics and more.

Investigate and troubleshoot issues with Log Search – use data type-aware search filters or custom sql to investigate detailed logs.

Save time and collaborate with saved queries – save Log Search queries for repeated use or sharing with other users in your account.

Access Log Explorer at the account and zone level – easily find Log Explorer at the account and zone level for querying any dataset.

For help getting started, refer to our documentation.