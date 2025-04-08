Changelog
Local development support for Email Workers
Email Workers enables developers to programmatically take action on anything that hits their email inbox. If you're building with Email Workers, you can now test the behavior of an Email Worker script, receiving, replying and sending emails in your local environment using
wrangler dev.
Below is an example that shows you how you can receive messages using the
email() handler and parse them using postal-mime ↗:
Now when you run
npx wrangler dev, wrangler will expose a local
/cdn-cgi/handler/email endpoint that you can
POST email messages to and trigger your Worker's
email() handler:
This is what you get in the console:
Local development is a critical part of the development flow, and also works for sending, replying and forwarding emails. See our documentation for more information.