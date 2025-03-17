 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Retry Pages & Workers Builds Directly from GitHub

Workers Pages

You can now retry your Cloudflare Pages and Workers builds directly from GitHub. No need to switch to the Cloudflare Dashboard for a simple retry!

Workers Builds GitHub Reruns

Let’s say you push a commit, but your build fails due to a spurious error like a network timeout. Instead of going to the Cloudflare Dashboard to manually retry, you can now rerun the build with just a few clicks inside GitHub, keeping you inside your workflow.

For Pages and Workers projects connected to a GitHub repository:

  1. When a build fails, go to your GitHub repository or pull request
  2. Select the failed Check Run for the build
  3. Select "Details" on the Check Run
  4. Select "Rerun" to trigger a retry build for that commit

Learn more about Pages Builds and Workers Builds.