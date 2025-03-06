One-click Logpush Setup with R2 Object Storage

We’ve streamlined the Logpush setup process by integrating R2 bucket creation directly into the Logpush workflow!

Now, you no longer need to navigate multiple pages to manually create an R2 bucket or copy credentials. With this update, you can seamlessly configure a Logpush job to R2 in just one click, reducing friction and making setup faster and easier.

This enhancement makes it easier for customers to adopt Logpush and R2.

For more details refer to our Logs documentation.