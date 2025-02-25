 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Use DLP Assist for M365

Email security

Cloudflare Email security customers who have Microsoft 365 environments can quickly deploy an Email DLP (Data Loss Prevention) solution for free.

Simply deploy our add-in, create a DLP policy in Cloudflare, and configure Outlook to trigger behaviors like displaying a banner, alerting end users before sending, or preventing delivery entirely.

Refer to Outbound Data Loss Prevention to learn more about this feature.

In GUI alert:

DLP-Alert

Alert before sending:

DLP-Pop-up

Prevent delivery:

DLP-Blocked

This feature is available across these Email security packages:

  • Enterprise
  • Enterprise + PhishGuard