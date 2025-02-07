Changelog
Check status of Email security or Area 1
Concerns about performance for Email security or Area 1? You can now check the operational status of both on the Cloudflare Status page ↗.
For Email security, look under Cloudflare Sites and Services.
- Dashboard is the dashboard for Cloudflare, including Email security
- Email security (Zero Trust) is the processing of email
- API are the Cloudflare endpoints, including the ones for Email security
For Area 1, under Cloudflare Sites and Services:
- Area 1 - Dash is the dashboard for Cloudflare, including Email security
- Email security (Area1) is the processing of email
- Area 1 - API are the Area 1 endpoints
This feature is available across these Email security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard