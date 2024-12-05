 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps

Multi-Cloud Networking

You can now generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps to Magic WAN.

Magic Cloud can scan and discover existing network resources and generate the required terraform files to automate cloud resource deployment using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows for cloud automation.

You might want to do this to:

  • Review the proposed configuration for an on-ramp before deploying it with Cloudflare.
  • Deploy the on-ramp using your own infrastructure-as-code pipeline instead of deploying it with Cloudflare.

For more details, refer to Set up with Terraform.