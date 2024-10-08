 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

New fields added to Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs

Logs

Cloudflare has introduced new fields to two Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs:

  • Gateway HTTP: ApplicationIDs, ApplicationNames, CategoryIDs, CategoryNames, DestinationIPContinentCode, DestinationIPCountryCode, ProxyEndpoint, SourceIPContinentCode, SourceIPCountryCode, VirtualNetworkID, and VirtualNetworkName.

  • Gateway Network: ApplicationIDs, ApplicationNames, DestinationIPContinentCode, DestinationIPCountryCode, ProxyEndpoint, SourceIPContinentCode, SourceIPCountryCode, TransportProtocol, VirtualNetworkID, and VirtualNetworkName.