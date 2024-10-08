New fields added to Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs

Cloudflare has introduced new fields to two Gateway-related datasets in Cloudflare Logs:

Gateway HTTP : ApplicationIDs , ApplicationNames , CategoryIDs , CategoryNames , DestinationIPContinentCode , DestinationIPCountryCode , ProxyEndpoint , SourceIPContinentCode , SourceIPCountryCode , VirtualNetworkID , and VirtualNetworkName .

Gateway Network: ApplicationIDs , ApplicationNames , DestinationIPContinentCode , DestinationIPCountryCode , ProxyEndpoint , SourceIPContinentCode , SourceIPCountryCode , TransportProtocol , VirtualNetworkID , and VirtualNetworkName .