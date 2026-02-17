 Skip to content
Cloudflare One Product Name Updates

Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN Cloudflare Network Firewall Network Flow

We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.

We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.

What's changing

  • Magic WANCloudflare WAN
  • Magic WAN IPsecCloudflare IPsec
  • Magic WAN GRECloudflare GRE
  • Magic WAN ConnectorCloudflare One Appliance
  • Magic FirewallCloudflare Network Firewall
  • Magic Network MonitoringNetwork Flow

No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.

For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.