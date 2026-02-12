Changelog
Introducing Markdown for Agents
Cloudflare's network now supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation ↗ headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for
text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.
Here is a curl example with the
Accept negotiation header requesting this page from our developer documentation:
The response to this request is now formatted in markdown:
Refer to our developer documentation and our blog announcement ↗ for more details.