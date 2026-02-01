Enhanced Logo Matching for Brand Protection

We have significantly upgraded our Logo Matching capabilities within Brand Protection. While previously limited to approximately 100% matches, users can now detect a wider range of brand assets through a redesigned matching model and UI.

What's new

Configurable match thresholds : Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations.

: Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations. Visual match scores : Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity.

: Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity. Direct logo previews: Available in the Cloudflare dashboard — similar to string matches — to verify infringements at a glance.

Key benefits

Expose sophisticated impersonators who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters.

who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters. Faster triage of the most relevant threats immediately using visual indicators, reducing the time spent manually reviewing matches.

Ready to protect your visual identity? Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.