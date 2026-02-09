Changelog
Cloudflare.
Interactive browser terminals in Sandboxes
The Sandbox SDK ↗ now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.
The new
terminal() method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.
Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.
The new
@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm export provides a
SandboxAddon for xterm.js ↗ with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.
To update to the latest version: