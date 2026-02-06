Visualize data, share links, and create exports with the new Workers Observability dashboard

The Workers Observability dashboard ↗ has some major updates to make it easier to debug your application's issues and share findings with your team.

You can now:

Create visualizations — Build charts from your Worker data directly in a Worker's Observability tab

— Build charts from your Worker data directly in a Worker's Observability tab Export data as JSON or CSV — Download logs and traces for offline analysis or to share with teammates

— Download logs and traces for offline analysis or to share with teammates Share events and traces — Generate direct URLs to specific events, invocations, and traces that open standalone pages with full context

— Generate direct URLs to specific events, invocations, and traces that open standalone pages with full context Customize table columns — Improved field picker to add, remove, and reorder columns in the events table

— Improved field picker to add, remove, and reorder columns in the events table Expandable event details — Expand events inline to view full details without leaving the table

— Expand events inline to view full details without leaving the table Keyboard shortcuts — Navigate the dashboard with hotkey support

These updates are now live in the Cloudflare dashboard, both in a Worker's Observability tab and in the account-level Observability dashboard for a unified experience. To get started, go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Observability.