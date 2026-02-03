Visualize your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard

Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code

Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:

Understand how steps connect and execute

Visualize loops and nested logic

Follow branching paths for conditional logic

You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.

Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.