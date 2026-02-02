 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2026-02-02

WAF

This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-64459 and CVE-2025-24893.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the Q() class.
  • CVE-2025-24893: XWiki allows unauthenticated remote code execution through crafted requests to the SolrSearch endpoint, affecting the entire installation.
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893 2LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ADjango SQLI - CVE:CVE-2025-64459LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ANoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - ComparisonBlockBlockChanged the description of the rule.