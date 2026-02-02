 Skip to content
Improved Accessibility and Search for Monitoring

Email security

We have updated the Monitoring page to provide a more streamlined and insightful experience for administrators, improving both data visualization and dashboard accessibility.

  • Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis. visual-example
  • Improved Accessibility & Usability:
    • Widget Search: Added search functionality to multiple widgets, including Policies, Submitters, and Impersonation.
    • Actionable UI: All available actions are now accessible via dedicated buttons.
    • State Indicators: Improved UI states to clearly communicate loading, empty datasets, and error conditions. buttons-example
  • Granular Data Breakdowns: New views for dispositions by month, malicious email details, link actions, and impersonations. monthly-example

This applies to all Email Security packages:

  • Advantage
  • Enterprise
  • Enterprise + PhishGuard