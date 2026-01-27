WARP client for Windows (version 2026.1.89.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.

Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.

Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Known issues