WARP client for macOS (version 2026.1.89.1)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0.
  • Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.