Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-01-26
This week’s release introduces new detections for denial-of-service attempts targeting React (CVE-2026-23864).
Key Findings
- CVE-2026-23864 is a denial-of-service vulnerability in React that enables an attacker to trigger service disruption.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 2
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 3
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.
