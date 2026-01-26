 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2026-01-26

WAF

This week’s release introduces new detections for denial-of-service attempts targeting React (CVE-2026-23864).

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-23864 is a denial-of-service vulnerability in React that enables an attacker to trigger service disruption.
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1N/ABlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 2N/ABlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 3N/ABlockThis is a new detection.