Increased Pages file limit to 100,000 for paid plans
Paid plans can now have up to 100,000 files per Pages site, increased from the previous limit of 20,000 files.
To enable this increased limit, set the environment variable
PAGES_WRANGLER_MAJOR_VERSION=4 in your Pages project settings.
The Free plan remains at 20,000 files per site.
For more details, refer to the Pages limits documentation.
