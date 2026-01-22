New cryptographic functions — encode_base64() and sha256()

Cloudflare Rulesets now includes encode_base64() and sha256() functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.

New functions

Function Description Availability encode_base64(input, flags) Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional flags parameter: u for URL-safe encoding, p for padding (adds = characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding. All plans (in header transform rules) sha256(input) Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string. Requires enablement

Note The sha256() function is available as an Enterprise add-on and requires a specific entitlement. Contact your account team to enable it.

Examples

Encode a string to Base64 format:

encode_base64("hello world")

Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:

encode_base64("hello world", "p")

Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=

Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:

encode_base64("hello world", "u")

Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:

sha256("my-token")

Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.

Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:

encode_base64(sha256("my-token"))

Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.

For more information, refer to the Functions reference.