Terraform v5.16.0 now available

In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we've established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.

With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.

Features

custom_pages: add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas

add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas list: enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6

enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6 magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control

add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute

add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information

add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information magic_wan_gre_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators

enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control

add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute

add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information

add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration

add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes

enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes ruleset: add request body buffering support

add request body buffering support ruleset: enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options

enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options workers_script: add observability logs attributes to list data source model

add observability logs attributes to list data source model workers_script: enhance list data source schema with additional configuration options

Bug Fixes

account_member : fix resource importability issues

: fix resource importability issues dns_record: remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function

remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function load_balancer: fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration

fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration workers_kv: handle special characters correctly in URL encoding

Documentation

account_subscription: update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings

update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings api_shield: add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics

add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics api_shield: enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements

enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements api_shield: specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations

specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations hyperdrive_config: add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification

add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification hyperdrive_config: apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas

apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas hyperdrive_config: improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values

improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values hyperdrive_config: update port description to clarify defaults for different database types