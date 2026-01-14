URL Scanner now supports PDF report downloads

We have expanded the reporting capabilities of the Cloudflare URL Scanner. In addition to existing JSON and HAR exports, users can now generate and download a PDF report directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. This update streamlines how security analysts can share findings with stakeholders who may not have access to the Cloudflare dashboard or specialized tools to parse JSON and HAR files.

Key Benefits:

Consolidate scan results, including screenshots, security signatures, and metadata, into a single, portable document

Easily share professional-grade summaries with non-technical stakeholders or legal teams for faster incident response

What’s new:

PDF Export Button: A new download option is available in the URL Scanner results page within the Cloudflare dashboard

Unified Documentation: Access all scan details—from high-level summaries to specific security flags—in one offline-friendly file

To get started with the URL Scanner and explore our reporting capabilities, visit the URL Scanner API documentation ↗.