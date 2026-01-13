AI Crawl Control Read Only role now available

Account administrators can now assign the AI Crawl Control Read Only role to provide read-only access to AI Crawl Control at the domain level.

Users with this role can view the Overview, Crawlers, Metrics, Robots.txt, and Settings tabs but cannot modify crawler actions or settings.

This role is specific for AI Crawl Control. You still require correct permissions to access other areas / features of the dashboard.

To assign, go to Manage Account > Members and add a policy with the AI Crawl Control Read Only role scoped to the desired domain.